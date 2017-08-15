A former aide to Brexit Secetary David Davis has accused the Cabinet minister of being workshy, inept and a liar.

In a string of tweets, James Chapman even hinted his ex-boss could be “insane”, and suggested he had behaved “inappropriately” towards Labour’s Diane Abbott in a Commons bar.

Chapman, who has until now been careful not to directly criticise Davis, let rip on Twitter after the Brexit Secretary said on TV that his former chief of staff had always been “a Remainer”.

The former aide hit back that Davis had been “working a three day week” ever since Theresa May handed him the plum role as the minister in charge of Brexit.