David Dimbleby has said the right-wing bias and “lazy pessimism” of the British press has led to Jeremy Corbyn being treated unfairly in the run up to the General Election. The 78-year-old Question Time host, and stalwart of the BBC’s election night coverage, also suggested the Labour leader had much more support amongst the public than from his own MPs. Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I don’t think anyone could say that Corbyn has had a fair deal at the hands of the press, in a way that the Labour party did when it was more to the centre, but then we generally have a rightwing press.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images David Dimbley will unveil the much-anticipated BBC exit poll on election night.

“It’s a very odd election. If the Conservative story is how Theresa May is the ‘brand leader’, the interesting thing is that a lot of Labour supporters really like and believe in the messages that Jeremy Corbyn is bringing across. “It’s not his MPs in the House of Commons necessarily, but there is a lot of support in the country.” But his comments raised a few eyebrows amongst those who regularly perceive an anti-Corbyn bias on Question Time.

Practically every week it is aired, Question Time receives accusations of “Tory plants” and an anti-Corbyn agenda.

