David Gauke Refuses To Guarantee There Will Be No 'Foodbank Surge' As Universal Credit Is Rolled Out

Works and pensions secretary David Gauke said he cannot promise there will not be a “foodbank surge” as a result of benefit claimants being left out of pocket as Universal Credit is rolled out.

The minister told MPs he was “loath to guarantee anything” after DWP select committee chairman Frank Field said foodbanks in his constituency were stockpiling 15 tonnes of extra provisions to prepare for the implementation of the controversial policy.

He told Field, whose Birkenhead seat is one of those currently seeing the six main benefit payments replaced with Universal Credit - with a transitional period which will include Christmas: “You are much more experienced than me and I daresay as a minister you were loathed to guarantee anything.”

Gauke admitted there had been cases of hardship - including 1 in 25 claimants having to wait up to 10 weeks for their first payment - but said improvements to the “timeliness” of payments would help alleviate problems.