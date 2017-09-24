All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/09/2017 10:35 BST

    David Jason Beefs Up Security After ‘Credible Threat’ Is Made Against The ‘Still Open All Hours’ Star

    The actor has been targeted by an unknown individual.

    Sir David Jason has been pictured on set flanked by two security guards after a “credible threat” was made against the actor.

    The ‘Only Fools And Horses’ legend is being guarded round the clock following the threat from an unknown individual.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Sir David Jason

    It is not known why they have targeted the veteran actor.

    The 77-year-old was spotted arriving on set to film the new series of ‘Still Open All Hours’ yesterday, escorted by two minders.

    BBC bosses have also put up a cordon after the film crew were informed that his safety was at risk.

    BBC
    David plays grocer Granville in ‘Still Open All Hours’

    An on-set source told the Sun: “Production and security have been told there has been talk of a real threat. No one is taking any chances.

    “Security is extra tight compared to previous years and he has two suited guards who follow him everywhere.

    “They even follow his car when he leaves the set.

    “The road they film on has been barriered off halfway along and sometimes even blocked with a van.”

    Sir David, who plays grocer Granville in ‘Still Open All Hours’, is filming in Doncaster, South Yorks, where the sitcom is set.

    It is the sequel to the classic comedy ‘Open All Hours’, which he starred in alongside comic legend Ronnie Barker.

    A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We wouldn’t comment on security matters.”

    Conversations