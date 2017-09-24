Sir David Jason has been pictured on set flanked by two security guards after a “credible threat” was made against the actor. The ‘Only Fools And Horses’ legend is being guarded round the clock following the threat from an unknown individual.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir David Jason

It is not known why they have targeted the veteran actor. The 77-year-old was spotted arriving on set to film the new series of ‘Still Open All Hours’ yesterday, escorted by two minders. BBC bosses have also put up a cordon after the film crew were informed that his safety was at risk.

BBC David plays grocer Granville in ‘Still Open All Hours’