Oxbridge Accused Of ‘Social Apartheid’ As Figures Reveal Colleges Admit No Black Students

Oxford and Cambridge have been accused of “social apartheid” after it was revealed just how few poor or ethnic minority students the universities admit.

Ex-higher education minister David Lammy called the elite universities “fiefdoms of entrenched privilege”, after figures revealed 13 Oxford colleges failed to offer any black student a place between 2010 and 2015.

The data also showed that Cambridge offered places to more students from four of the Home Counties - 2,953 - than from the entire of the north of England - 2,619 - in the same period.

In each of those years, around a quarter of Cambridge colleges failed to offer any places to black students.

A total of 81% of Cambridge’s offers and 82% of Oxford’s were to students from the top two social classes.