David Lammy Suggests Community Fears 'Cover-Up' Over Grenfell Death Toll

Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy has suggested Grenfell survivors fear there has been a cover-up over the true number of people killed in the tower block disaster.

It comes as police formally identified 18 victims, including Khadija Saye, a close family friend of Lammy and his wife, with a further 61 people missing, presumed dead.

Speaking on Monday on BBC Newsnight, Lammy said: “What people say is that if you put the numbers out early, there could be civil unrest. That’s what they say.

BBC David Lammy appeared on Newsnight to talk about the Grenfell fire tragedy

When asked by Emily Maitlis: “Do you think that’s right?”, Lammy replied: “I’ve no idea, you’d have to ask the police chief, you’d have to ask Cressida Dick.”

But he conceded: “I am sympathetic to it, I am going to walk alongside those people.

“I wasn’t there, but people on the ground say they saw more than is being suggested.”

Lammy added: “The truth is the media cycle is now beginning to move on to other things, that’s the truth.

Twitter Khadija Saye was a close family friend of the MP and his artist wife Nicola Green

“And so what people say is that in two, three weeks’ time, if you start to reveal the numbers, things have moved on.”

Following the interview, Lammy took to Twitter to make clear that he “never said that there is a cover-up” but he has listened to survivors and the community, adding: “I hear their concerns.”

Lammy has spoken numerous times about how the official death toll of 79 does not tally with what survivors have told him.

“The community are not asking for an exact figure but it should be possible for the Government to come up with an estimation of how many people lived in Grenfell,” he tweeted.

He added: “Lack of information is feeding suspicion of a cover-up and driving a wedge between community and Government.”

Carl Court via Getty Images The remains of Grenfell Tower

Since the fire, flammable cladding has been found on 75 tower blocks across 26 local authority areas, leading to urgently send samples for testing.

Last week Lammy gave an emotional speech in the House of Commons where he claimed “rich and powerful organisations get away with crimes” and called on Theresa May to reveal more about an ongoing criminal investigation into the fire.

The community are not asking for an exact figure but it should be possible for the Govnt to come up with an estimation — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 26, 2017

... of how many people lived in Grenfell. Lack of information is feeding suspicion of a cover up & driving a wedge between community & Govnt — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 26, 2017

On Sunday Lammy said: “Residents saw dozens of people jumping out of windows to escape the fire. Bodies piled up in stairwells and corridors. Survivors cannot believe that the death toll has not risen.

“Speaking to people on the ground, there is a huge suspicion of a cover-up, with information being withheld for political reasons in an attempt to avoid fuelling anger or unrest.”

Efforts to identify the dead are slow-moving due to the intensity of the blaze and access to the building over safety fears.

Grenfell fire victims