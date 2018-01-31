David Lidington Tells Emily Thornberry To 'Grow Up' For Demanding Votes For 16-Year-Olds

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington told Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry to “grow up” on Wednesday, as the pair clashed over giving the vote to 16-year-olds.

Theresa May is on a three-day trip to China and Lidington stood in for her at prime minister’s questions while Thornberry took Jeremy Corbyn’s place.

During the raucous exchanges, Thornberry branded the Conservative Party and DUP a “coalition of cavemen” for rejecting proposals to lower the voting age.

But Lidington mocked Thornberry for arguing in favour giving votes to 16-year-olds given the last Labour government had “raised the age to buy sunbeds to 18”.

Thornberry, flanked by two female shadow cabinet ministers, also demanded the government do more to increase female representation in the Commons.

“I am the only Emily elected since 1981 and he is one of 155 Davids,” she told Lidington.