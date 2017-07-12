Davina McCall has said her daughter helped her learn to love her “mummy tummy”.

The 49-year-old TV presenter shared a photo of herself standing with her arms in the air on Tuesday 11 July and wrote: “Ok, so take note of how many girls take bikini shots with their arms in the air (it’s to make our tummies look better).

“After three kids, my tummy looks like a Shar-Pei puppy - swipe left to see.”

Click the arrow on the right-hand side of the photo below to see the “mummy tummy” photo McCall posted.