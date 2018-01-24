David Meller Sacked From Government Position After Presidents Club Scandal

David Meller, who attended the Presidents Club charitable trust fundraiser at the centre of allegations of sexual harassment, has been sacked from his government position.

The businessman was asked to step down from his role as non-executive director on the board of the Department of Education after allegations of unacceptable behaviour at the event were revealed in the Financial Times, minister Anne Milton told the Commons on Wednesday.

Politicians from all political parties have condemned organisers of the event at the luxurious Dorchester hotel, after the paper claimed female agency workers were repeatedly victims of groping and propositioning.

Two undercover reporters posing as hostesses spent six hours at the “most un-PC event of the year” - for which they were instructed to wear skimpy black outfits and matching underwear.

An urgent question was tabled in the Commons by Labour’s Jess Phillips, who said women had been “bought as bait by rich men”, and asked if it was acceptable for Meller to remain in his role.

Milton, flanked on the frontbench by education secretary Damian Hinds, said: “The government expects board members to adhere to the code of conduct for members of public bodies. This code clearly states that they should adhere to the seven principles of public life.

“David Meller is stepping down as non-executive member and I know that the secretary of state [for education] is absolutely clear that is the right thing to do.”