Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role in the classic US comedy ‘M*A*S*H’, has died at the age of 75. The American star, who played Major Charles Emerson Winchester in the war-based comedy, lost his battle with bladder cancer on Saturday night.

Rex David Ogden Stiers (1942-2018)

His agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed the sad news via Twitter saying that the star passed away at his home in Newport, Oregon. A message from the MKS Talent Agency said: “I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”

Rex David Ogden Stiers (right) with his 'MASH' co-stars Henry/Harry Morgan and Loretta Swit

As well as becoming a well-known face on TV in the 70s and 80s, The Emmy-nominated actor also provided the the voice of a number of classic Disney characters including Beauty And The Beast’s Cogsworth, Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in ‘Pocahontas’ and Jumba in ‘Lilo and Stitch’. He also appeared in ‘Kojak’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘The Dead Zone’ and was also known for the role of District Attorney Michael Reston in several Perry Mason TV movies.

In an interview in 2009, he revealed he was gay and “very proud to be so”. He had kept his sexuality secret for decades because he was concerned that coming out would harm his acting career. “I wish to spend my life’s twilight being just who I am,” he said in 2009. “I could claim noble reasons as coming out in order to move gay rights forward, but I must admit it is for far more selfish reasons. “Now is the time I wish to find someone, and I do not desire to force any potential partner to live a life of extreme discretion with me.”