Fans last saw David Tennant in the critically acclaimed ‘Broadchurch’, but his latest role couldn’t be further away from the brusk DI Hardy.

The actor revealed he had been channelling his inner Derek Acorah to voice a character in ‘Fireman Sam: Alien Alert – The Movie’.

He provides the voice for Buck Douglas, who is described as a fame-seeking alien hunter, who unleashes chaos in Pontypandy when he rolls into town to film his show ‘Alien Quest’.

David Tennant

Speaking about the role, he said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be voicing the character of Buck Douglas in the brand new ‘Fireman Sam: Alien Alert – The Movie’ and I’m very much looking forward to people seeing his escapades in Pontypandy.

“I guess you could say I play the Derek Acorah of the Alien hunting world in the new movie, which is a lot of fun!”

He continued: “Fireman Sam is a true institution of children’s television and a series that’s much-loved by all in our household. The new movie takes us to new levels of excitement with a sci-fi slant that includes new characters, rescue vehicles, locations, and plot twists.

“Being part of Alien Alert has been an incredible joy and I had a lot of fun in the studio voicing Buck and bringing his character to life. He’s slick and smug, but his adventurous and gregarious persona, as well as his UFO adventures, makes the kids (and quite a few of the grown-ups) want to be just like him.”

David plays Buck Douglas in the animated film

David also revealed why he thinks the film’s subject matter will strike a chord with children.

“We are fascinated by the idea of aliens, aren’t we, the idea that there is something out there that we don’t understand and also that there might be another world like ours but different. It’s tantalising,” he said.

“It’s a little bit scary too, but I think the sense that we don’t want to be alone, you know, we want to feel like there is untold mysteries out there to discover somewhere.”