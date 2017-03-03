David Tennant has revealed his teenage son took a rather unorthodox approach when it came to dressing up for World Book Day. The ‘Broadchurch’ star appeared on Thursday’s (2 March) ‘The One Show’, where he admitted two of his children were “devastated” not to be able to dress up for World Book Day, though his eldest son did, with gusto.

BBC David Tennant

David explained: “My eldest, who is 14, who you would think is beyond such things - his school did do it, so he went dressed as Christian Grey. “Little bit inappropriate, I don’t know how the schoolday went, I’ll find out later.” He continued: “It was basically a suit with a pair of handcuffs and some dollar bills coming out of his top pocket.”

Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock Jamie Dornan plays Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' film series

Well, nothing wrong with that, is there? Just a teenager off to school dressed as the BDSM-obsessed tycoon protagonist of the ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ series.

BBC 'One Show' hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon

We’ll let Nicole Scherzinger take this one…