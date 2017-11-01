Some “why would you think in a million years this was a good idea?” news now, as David Walliams has come under fire for his choice of Halloween costume.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge appeared to be wearing facial prosthetics and a wig as part of his Kim Jong-un outfit, which he wore to Jonathan Ross’s annual Halloween party.
Unsurprisingly, David has been slammed over his choice of costume, with many pointing out his use of yellow face, branding the comedian-turned-children’s author racist.
Others have pointed out that this is far from the first time David has been accused of being racially insensitive, with some his characters in his comedy sketch show ‘Little Britain’ and ‘Come Fly With Me’ relying upon racial stereotypes.
Over the course of the evening, David posed for photos with comedians like John Bishop and Michael McIntyre, as well as Alan Carr, who made headlines thanks to his outfit, which was inspired by Gemma Collins.
HuffPost UK has contacted David’s rep for comment.
David’s former co-star from ‘Little Britain’ and ‘Come Fly With Me’ Matt Lucas recently spoke out about their shows’ inclusion of blackface and use of white actors to portray comedy characters of other races, admitting he’d do things differently were the show to be made in 2017.
He said: “Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people.
“We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved. Now I think it’s lazy for white people to get a laugh just by playing black characters.”