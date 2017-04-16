The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge, who was previously married to model Lara Stone, also claimed he had “gay experiences growing up”.

David Walliams has admitted he wouldn’t rule out finding love with a man.

Speaking to Attitude magazine (via The Mirror), David said: “I wouldn’t totally rule it out [finding love with a man].

“I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed. I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments. I am naturally very camp.

“When I was at school I used to play Wonder Woman in the playground.”

While he added he was attracted to women, David said it “would be simpler” if he wasn’t.

“People think I’m gay and I’m camp,” he said. “It would just be quite easy but I do find women really, really attractive.”