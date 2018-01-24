Senior businessmen who attended the black-tie charity dinner at London’s Dorchester Hotel on Thursday, are said to have inappropriately touched female hostesses and propositioned them for sex, in an undercover investigation by the FT.

David Walliams has said he is “appalled” about alleged sexual harassment at the men-only President’s Club charity fundraiser, which he hosted last week.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge - who is not the subject of any allegations - said he had not witnessed any of the alleged behaviour and had left the event once he had finished presenting.

He wrote: “Last Thursday night I hosted the Presidents Club annual charity fundraiser. I agreed to host as it is one of the biggest charity fundraising events of the year. I was there in a strictly professional capacity and not as a guest.”

He added: “I left immediately after I had finished my presenting on stage at 11.30pm. I did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred and am absolutely appalled by the reports.”