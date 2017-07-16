Davina McCall Admits She Will 'Never Be Recovered' From Past Addiction Issues

Davina McCall has opened up about her previous addiction issues, admitting she will “never be recovered”.
The TV presenter was addicted to cocaine, heroin and alcohol during her twenties, and revealed she still attends weekly AA meetings.
Speaking to the Sunday People, Davina, who has always been candid about her past, said: “I’ll definitely never be recovered. I love going to my AA meetings and don’t think I will ever stop.
She continued: “I started talking about it a long time ago because I wanted to tell people in my own words.
“I’m talking 25 years ago so it was especially shocking back then. I was the only presenter who had been an addict.”
She added: “Even us talking about this now is incredible because 20, 25 years ago it wouldn’t have happened which is fantastic – but we all still need to do more. In so many things, LGBT, mental health, addiction, poverty, racism, let’s just keep going forward.
“What’s important is it is not embarrassing any more and it’s not looked down upon to seek help. The main thing, whether it is mental health or addiction, is just that people talk about it.”
Davina previously revealed she was living on a camp bed in her father’s cupboard as she tried to overcome her addiction.
“I was at my most skint in my twenties just before I got clean [from drugs],” she told TV magazine.
“I was living on a camp bed in my dad’s cupboard. I had an old car but couldn’t afford petrol - I had to borrow money from my parents every day for travel.”
She added that her debts had taught her to be careful with money, despite now living a comfortable life with husband Matthew Robertson and their three children.
Meanwhile, Davina has also announced the return of her quiz show ‘The Million Pound Drop’ to our screens - although there will be one big difference this time around.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.