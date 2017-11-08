Dawn Butler Retracts Demand For Investigation Into How Labour Handled Carl Sargeant Allegations

Labour MP Dawn Butler has retracted her demand that an independent investigation be launched into how Welsh Labour handled allegations against Carl Sargeant.

Sargeant was found dead on Tuesday after he was sacked from his post as Welsh communities secretary following what he called “shocking and distressing” allegations about his conduct. It is understood he took his own life.

Butler, the shadow minister for women and equalities, told BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday that how the accusations against Sargeant were handled needed “to be fully investigated”.

She said: “It doesn’t sound as though everything that should have happened, happened”.

However following the broadcast she issued a clarification and withdrew her comment.

“After giving an interview this morning, I have looked further into the process followed in this case,” she said.

“I am satisfied that the appropriate process was followed, including preserving the anonymity of alleged victims at this stage of the process, and therefore do not feel an investigation is required.”

Sargeant’s family have released correspondence indicating that he was facing allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping” - which he denied.