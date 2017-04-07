Dawn O’Porter revealed she wasn’t always sure that she wanted to become a mum.

The pregnant 38-year-old, who is mum to two-year-old son Art with her husband Chris O’Dowd, said the maternal instinct just came to her one day.

“Even at the start [of our relationship], I wasn’t sure I wanted children,” she told the presenters on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ on 6 April.

“But I woke up one day like... fill my womb!”