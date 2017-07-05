A Toddler Born Deaf Is Learning To Speak After Being Given 'Life Enhancing' Hearing Aids

A two-year-old boy who was deaf when he was born, is now learning to speak after being given two “life enhancing” hearing aids at just six-weeks old. Leo Miles, from Essex, was first diagnosed with Bilateral Severe Sensorineural Loss, (damage to the inner ear), as a newborn baby in February 2015. The discovery was only made so early on in Miles’ life because of an ’Action on Hearing Loss’ campaign, which required every child in the UK to be screened for hearing loss before they are discharged from hospital.

LeoMiles

Initially dismissed as “gunk in his ears”, it took several rounds of hearing tests and brain scans before it was discovered that Miles’ hearing was not what it should have been. Miles had little or no access to sound in his early weeks. As a result, the doctors decided to fit him with hearing aids.

Initially this was not all smooth sailing for parents Richard, 34, and Keighley, 31, who admit there have been periods of time when the aids made them “pull out their hair” because they wouldn’t stay in their son’s ears. They said: “Then he started teething, which affected his ears so he would refuse to keep them in.” But two years on, they can now see how much of a positive difference the aids are making to his life and to his development. “Now Leo is older we can see how much the hearing aids enhance his life,” Keighley said. “His speech is slowly but surely coming along again, something he wouldn’t have been able to develop without his hearing aids due to not having access to speech sounds. “Two years on hearing aids are a part of Leo. He asks for them to be put in and cries when we take them out for bedtime which is a stage we never thought we would get to.”