Dean Gaffney is set to reprise his role as fan favourite Robbie Jackson in ‘EastEnders’.

The 39-year-old actor was axed from the BBC soap in 2003 after a decade on our screens.

But the star will be back in Walford in the coming weeks after Robbie returns from India, where he moved with his partner Nita.

PA Archive/PA Images Dean Gaffney

Speaking about his return, Dean said: “I’m really happy to be back.

“I’m so lucky to be given the chance to work again with such a talented group of people.

“A big thank you to Sean and the team.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Dean has put in brief appearances on the soap since leaving, including in 2004 and 2010 for family weddings.

He was also back in September 2015 to tie in with the exit of his on-screen mum Carol Jackson, but his latest return is expected to be permanent.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Since leaving ‘EastEnders’, Dean has popped up in ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2006, played a cameo as himself in Ricky Gervais’ comedy ‘Extras’ and was also the face of Daz washing powder.

Eastenders’ executive producer Sean O’Connor added last night: “I’m thrilled to welcome back Dean as Robbie Jackson, one of EastEnders’ most loved and most popular characters.

“Bridge Street Market has never quite been the same without Robbie policing it in his hi-viz jacket.

“Dean brings a wonderful warmth and fun to his portrayal of Robbie and I’m sure that audiences will take him to their hearts again, just as they have always done.”

