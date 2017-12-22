Dear Amazon - You Ruined Christmas

The buying of Christmas presents and the timing of such activities is a much-discussed past-time. Everyone has a smug work colleague called Sandra who bought a load of threadbare, ratty looking gifts last January, wrapped them in six year old wrapping paper from Woolworths and then proceeded to tell every single person she came across for the next 12 months how much of an organised, impressive human this makes her.

Sandra - we all hate* you. Even your kids.

I have several sets of parents but no kids, and I have genuinely lost count of the amount of times people have said, “Well, it’s all for the kids really, isn’t it?” Erm, no Denise, it is NOT just for the kids. If I’m 31, and my brother is 33, and between us we have zero offspring, what is the harm in us both still having our Santa sacks from when we were little? Sure, they’re filled with Egyptian cotton towels and gift sets of Tassimo coffee pods and not Scalectrix (me) and Polly Pockets (my brother) like they used to be, but what harm?

It gets to around early November time, and I start to make a tentative gift list. Once I’ve written down the names of my family members and the lucky few friends who will be blessed with gifts, I sit back in my chair and smile in a smug, Sandra-esque way, thinking I’m going to fucking nail it this year.

The weeks creep by, and we become distracted by shiny twinkly lights and tepid mulled wine. At the back of our minds, the list taunts us, but what of it? There are bloody WEEKS until Christmas. You’ve got this, pal. The December calendar starts to fill up with the usual ‘we must meet up before Christmas!’ events (side note: WHY are people so obsessed with catching up before Christmas? Do we all secretly harbour a fear that Christmas will, one year, be the apocalypse?) and we are swept away on a tide of… erm… tidings. Of the glad variety. For you and for your kin. I could go on. Essentially, we all get a bit giddy and carried away.