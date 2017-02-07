The news that Kris Marshall has packed his suitcases and departed Guadeloupe for the final time has left the sand clear for a new investigator on this sandy isle – enter DI Jack Mooney, played by Irish actor Ardal O’Hanlon.

Viewers of this series have already met Jack, during the double episode following the murder enquiry, which brings DI Humphrey Goodman and his team to England. He’s very different from the clumsy Humphrey, according to Kris Marshall, who tells Radio Times:

“He’s a lot more anecdotal, so the way he goes about things is different. He’s also been recently widowed – and he has a daughter in her early 20s. So that’s a whole different dynamic.”