All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/02/2017 12:55 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 11:07 GMT

    'Death In Paradise's New Detective Ardal O'Hanlon Has Mixed Response After A Seamless Tropical Transition

    Plus ca change... but not much.

    ‘Death in Paradise’ marked a new era last night, with its third home-grown detective taking up residence in the beach shack and setting about solving the disproportionate amount of violent crime on the tropical island of Saint Marie.

    DI Jack Mooney, whom we first met two episodes ago in the London-based double bill, played by Irish actor Ardal O’Hanlon, had barely put his suitcases down before a years-old murder of a local newspaper editor had to be reopened.

    Humphrey may have gone, but everything else stayed the same, as Jack set about interviewing the suspects one by one, looking puzzled at the whiteboard, sipping some rum at Katherine’s Bar, and finally having a Columbo moment, before assembling everyone in the last 13 minutes.

    BBC
    DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) is the new detective in town, having replaced Humphrey Goodman on the island of Saint Marie

    Despite the similarities to every previous episode ever, not every fan was happy with the change of faces - it seems several are still missing the bumbling Humphry…

     

    However, Ardal had plenty of his own fans ready to welcome to the island... 

     For some, mere change is always good...  

    While one had a novel idea for getting the best of both worlds...

    Kris Marshall departed the show in the previous episode, with his character Humphrey opting to stay in London with his love Martha. It was, similarly, Kris Marshall’s big heart that moved him to quit the show after four series, saying it was too difficult to be apart from his family, during the six months the show is filmed in the Caribbean. 

    Catch up with ‘Death in Paradise’ on BBCiPlayer.

    READ MORE:

    Death in Paradise
    MORE:uktv TV dramaDeath in ParadiseKris MarshallArdal O'Hanlon

    Conversations