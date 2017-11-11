Debbie McGee has admitted that she “loves” her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Giovanni Pernice, but has shut down rumours of any romance. The 59-year-old scored the first perfect score of this year’s series on last week’s show, thanks to her and Giovanni’s steamy Tango. But despite admitting that there is chemistry between the pair, Debbie says their relationship is purely professional, insisting they are “just good friends”.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice

She told the Daily Express: “It’s absolutely great people think he fancies me. “We have a chemistry, a great sense of humour, we both make each other laugh and that has brought us together. “We have a very special friendship. People see us dancing these sexy routines and then we are pictured having lunch together so assume something must be going on. “The truth is we really like each other but it isn’t a love affair. We love each other, but we are not in love with each other. It’s just one of those very special friendships.” She added: “He’s 30 years younger than me!”

BBC

Earlier this week, Debbie appeared on the ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ to speak to presenter Zoë Ball about receiving a perfect score for her Tango routine. Craig Revel Horwood was so impressed by Debbie and partner Giovanni Pernice’s footwork that he got up front his seat at the panel to literally bow down in front of them. But while they reflected on this in their ‘It Takes Two’ interview, Debbie uttered a phrase that will probably leave her feeling red-faced for weeks to come. “You see, I’m used to men being on their knees,” she said. “Giovanni isn’t!” Debbie and Giovanni are one of nine couples left in the competition, and this Saturday, they’ll dance the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang.