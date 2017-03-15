Debbie McGee Says She Doesn't Feel Guilty For Living Life After Paul Daniels' Death

Debbie McGee has admitted she tries not to feel guilty about continuing with her life, following the death of her husband Paul Daniels.

The former magician’s assistant remembered the late star as she made an emotional appearance on ‘Lorraine’ ahead of the first anniversary of his death later this week.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on Wednesday’s (15 March) show, Debbie said Paul would not want her to sit around feeling lonely and grieving him for too long.