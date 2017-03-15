Debbie McGee Says She Doesn't Feel Guilty For Living Life After Paul Daniels' Death

Debbie McGee has admitted she tries not to feel guilty about continuing with her life, following the death of her husband Paul Daniels.
The former magician’s assistant remembered the late star as she made an emotional appearance on ‘Lorraine’ ahead of the first anniversary of his death later this week.
Speaking to Fearne Cotton on Wednesday’s (15 March) show, Debbie said Paul would not want her to sit around feeling lonely and grieving him for too long.
“Don’t feel guilty about enjoying yourself,” she said, addressing viewers in a similar position to herself, “You should be happy that person lived.”
Of how she will spend the the anniversary, she continued: “I’ve just taken Friday off. Since he’s died I just haven’t really stopped which has been the best thing for me.
“The best thing for me is to keep busy. When I’m having black days, I remember how I feel on a good day.”
She continued: “I do think about him and cry but I don’t allow myself to go too deeply down that black hole.
“I’ve been through all the anniversaries, birthdays and Christmas without Paul but Friday is a completely different day. I’m just going to get up on Friday morning and see what I feel like doing.”
Paul died last March, shortly after it was revealed that he’d been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.
She previously revealed her intention of appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to pay tribute to her late husband.
Speaking in May last year, Debbie said she hopes to land a place on the hit series, in memory of the celebrated magician, who had a memorable few weeks on the show back in 2010.
