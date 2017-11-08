On Tuesday (7 November) the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star appeared on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ to speak to presenter Zoë Ball about receiving a perfect score for her Tango routine over the weekend .

It’s not big or clever, but nothing makes us laugh quite like an accidental, rude remark on a family television show. So, Debbie McGee , we thank you for this gift.

Craig Revel Horwood was so impressed by Debbie and partner Giovanni Pernice’s footwork that he got up front his seat at the panel to literally bow down in front of them.

But while they reflected on this in their ‘It Takes Two’ interview, Debbie uttered a phrase that will probably leave her feeling red-faced for weeks to come.

“You see, I’m used to men being on their knees,” she said. “Giovanni isn’t!”

As you’d expect, Debbie and Giovanni were left howling at the comment, and the show’s crew could also be heard trying to stifle their giggles.

Summing the whole thing up pretty well, Zoë said: “Debbie McGee you say the funniest things. I’m actually speechless.”

Debbie and Giovanni are one of nine couples left in the competition, and this Saturday, they’ll dance the Salsa to ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ by Boys Town Gang.

