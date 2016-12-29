Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84, her family has confirmed.

Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, announced the news of her death late on Wednesday (28 December) night, following reports that she had been taken into hospital after suffering a stroke earlier that day.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images ﻿Debbie Reynolds

The news comes just one day after the death of her daughter, ‘Star Wars’ actress and author Carrie Fisher.

Speaking about the loss of his mother, Todd told Variety simply: “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in 2015

Debbie first rose to fame all over the world in 1952, when she played Kathy Selden in ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, at the age of just 19.

Following this, she enjoyed success in films such as ‘Bundle Of Joy’, ‘Tammy And The Bachelor’ and the biopic ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of the titular character.

MGM/Rex/Shutterstock With Gene Kelly in 'Singin' In The Rain'

In more recent times, Debbie won a new legion of fans when she starred as Grace Adler’s mother, Bobbi, in a recurring role in the US sitcom, ‘Will And Grace’.

Her final acting credit was in 2013, when she starred opposite Matt Damon and Michael Douglas in ‘Behind The Candelabra’, playing Liberace’s mother.

Everett Collection/Rex/Shutterstock With 'Will And Grace' stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing in 1998

Both she and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, are the subjects of a forthcoming documentary, ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’, which is slated to air on HBO in the US early next year.

Debbie is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd.

