Tributes have poured in for Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, following the news she has died at the age of 84.

The ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ star passed away less than 24 hours after her daughter Carrie Fisher on Wednesday (28 December), having suffered a stroke.

Everett Collection/Rex/Shutterstock Debbie Reynolds was one of the stars of 'Will And Grace'

Debbie’s half sister Joley Fisher was among the first to pay tribute on social media after news of her death broke, writing: “Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable.”

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable...💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

Debbie’s former ‘Will And Grace’ co-stars Erick McCormack and Sean Hayes also shared words about the actress, who played recurring character Bobbi Adler on all eight seasons of the US sitcom.

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here... #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Joan Collins, Miley Cyrus and Graham Norton were among the other stars who paid tribute on Twitter:

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

The icon Debbie Reynolds has joined her daughter in heaven. Please take inspiration from their unending luv 4 eachother. — Anastacia (@AnastaciaMusic) December 29, 2016

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨🕯🌟🕯✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

Debbie was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, just hours after it was announced her daughter and ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie had died, at the age of 60, having suffered a heart attack on a plane last week.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Debbie with daughter Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday

Debbie first rose to fame in 1952, when she played Kathy Selden in ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, at the age of just 19. Following this, she enjoyed success in films such as ‘Bundle Of Joy’, ‘Tammy And The Bachelor’ and the biopic ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of the titular character. Her final acting credit was in 2013, when she starred opposite Matt Damon and Michael Douglas in ‘Behind The Candelabra’, playing Liberace’s mother.

