Tributes have poured in for Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, following the news she has died at the age of 84.
The ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ star passed away less than 24 hours after her daughter Carrie Fisher on Wednesday (28 December), having suffered a stroke.
Debbie’s half sister Joley Fisher was among the first to pay tribute on social media after news of her death broke, writing: “Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable.”
Debbie’s former ‘Will And Grace’ co-stars Erick McCormack and Sean Hayes also shared words about the actress, who played recurring character Bobbi Adler on all eight seasons of the US sitcom.
Joan Collins, Miley Cyrus and Graham Norton were among the other stars who paid tribute on Twitter:
Debbie was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, just hours after it was announced her daughter and ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie had died, at the age of 60, having suffered a heart attack on a plane last week.
Her son Todd Fisher simply told Variety: “She wanted to be with Carrie.”
Debbie first rose to fame in 1952, when she played Kathy Selden in ‘Singin’ In The Rain’, at the age of just 19.
Following this, she enjoyed success in films such as ‘Bundle Of Joy’, ‘Tammy And The Bachelor’ and the biopic ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of the titular character.
Her final acting credit was in 2013, when she starred opposite Matt Damon and Michael Douglas in ‘Behind The Candelabra’, playing Liberace’s mother.