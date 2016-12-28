Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke, according to reports.
This comes a day after the death of Carrie Fisher, aged 60, following a heart attack on a plane.
TMZ website reports that Hollywood legend Debbie was taken ill at her son Todd Fisher’s house, and an ambulance was called for her. Her condition was reported as “fair to serious” on her arrival at hospital.
Only 24 hours earlier, Debbie had left a message on her Facebook page, thanking well-wishers for the kind messages she had received on the terrible news of her daughter’s death.
Debbie wrote yesterday: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother”
Carrie’s death was announced yesterday, four days after she suffered a heart attack on a plane travelling from London to LA. Her co-stars from ‘Star Wars’, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, have led tributes to her from across the entertainment world, where she was celebrated for her wit, her advocacy of mental health issues and her openness about her own problems, as well as for her bestselling books, and of course her role in one of the biggest sci-fi blockbuster series of all time.
Carrie was the daughter of Debbie and star crooner Eddie Fisher, who notoriously abandoned his family when Carrie was two years old, when he fell in love with Elizabeth Taylor.