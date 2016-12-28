Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke, according to reports.

This comes a day after the death of Carrie Fisher, aged 60, following a heart attack on a plane.

TMZ website reports that Hollywood legend Debbie was taken ill at her son Todd Fisher’s house, and an ambulance was called for her. Her condition was reported as “fair to serious” on her arrival at hospital.

Only 24 hours earlier, Debbie had left a message on her Facebook page, thanking well-wishers for the kind messages she had received on the terrible news of her daughter’s death.