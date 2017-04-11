It’s sometimes said that we know more about space than our oceans, but a new study has shed light on one of their more novel features: bioluminescence. Three in four deep sea creatures can create their own light, according to a new survey which suggests the fabled angler fish isn’t so rare after all.

Jon Berkeley via Getty Images An computer generated illustration of an angler fish.

The mechanism lets ocean animals navigate otherwise pitch-black waters, but the creatures don’t glow continuously, for fear of predators. This and the fact that only a dim glow is sufficient in the depths of the ocean makes it difficult to capture photos of such creatures. Previously, scientists have totted up the animals on trips to deep waters in submersibles, but in the latest study, researchers reviewed a lot more data. A remotely operated vehicle carried out more 240 dives in Monterey Bay, capturing footage from sea level to 4000m deep. The team at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) counted a total of more than 350,000 creatures which spanned at least a centimetre.

MBARI The siphonophore Frillagalma vityazi lit up by ROV lights (top) and emitting bioluminescence in the lab (bottom).