LATEST: Defend Europe press conference goes ahead but without any of the crew. The ship chartered by Defend Europe has been denied entry to Malta. In a series of tweets the far-right group bemoaned how authorities were allowing NGOs to disembark on the Mediterranean island but would not allow “European citizens” to dock.

🇬🇧 Malta, that is allowing NGO vessels to use Valetta as their HQ, is denying the #cstar port acceptance. #defendeurope — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 19, 2017

🇬🇧 Malta, that has become the gate for illegal immigration to Europe, is closing its borders for European citizens.#defendeurope — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 19, 2017

The group is also alleging that authorities have denied the crew resupply access.

🇬🇧 Malta is now denying the cstar fresh water and has forbidden supply vessels to provide us. Who low can you go? #defendeurope — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 19, 2017

A petition has been set up, purportedly by Maltese citizens, asking the government to allow the C-Star to dock.

🇬🇧 Thanks to all the people from Malta who don't support the embargo of their government and passed by to show their support.#defendeurope pic.twitter.com/DGmHXkvexW — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 19, 2017

It has been signed by 210 people in two days.

A coalition of human rights groups commended the decision to block the group. “We would like to commend the Government of Malta’s stand against the far right group Defend Europe in refusing to allow the C-Star to enter Malta,” reads the joint statement from Aditus Foundation, Graffiti, Integra Foundation and the Jesuit Refugee Service (Malta), Kopin and The Critical Institute. It adds: “Under the deceptive premise of ‘saving lives’, the mission of the vessel C-Star claims to ‘defend Europe’ by disrupting humanitarian vessels and by returning refugees to the coast of Libya. “The scope and actions of Defend Europe must not be underestimated, their political ideology is dangerous and extreme. “The stance adopted by the Government of Malta sends out a clear message against the politics of hate and extremism.” Defend Europe was due to hold a press conference in Nantes, France at 5pm GMT on Saturday which went ahead but without any of the C-Star crew.