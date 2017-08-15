Marcella Kraay, Médecins Sans Frontières Project Coordinator currently aboard the Aquarius, told HuffPost UK: “This may sound like a solution of the problem [of people-trafficking] but actually it’s more a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.”

Once back in Libya, migrants face a host a host of abuses including arbitrary arrest, routine torture, forced prostitution and extortion.

Joseph, a 34-year-old Nigerian, told HuffPost UK aboard the Aquarius shortly after he was rescued: “Libyan people take us as their slaves.

“They beat us with the back of their guns or a wooden stick. In my presence they killed 19 people.

“When they kidnap you they tell you to call your family for money. If you don’t get money from your family they take you [imprison] for four months.

“They shoot the leg first. Then they kill you if you don’t pay.”

The relationship between the Italian authorities and the Libyan coast guard to deter migrant crossings was formalised way back in 2009 with The Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation.

The latest naval mission is just the most recent example of efforts to solve - with varying degrees of success - the hugely complex problem of people-smuggling and its associated push and pull factors.

2) The Libyan Coast Guard

As mentioned above, the increased presence of the Libyan Coast Guard has resulted in more intercepted migrants as well as a reduction in the number of boats launched in the first pace.

In addition, it is the recent alarming actions of its vessels that NGOs have cited as one of the main reasons for suspending operations.