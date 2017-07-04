Barrister Blames Brexit As Racist Who Attacked Woman In Niqab Is Jailed

A man who admitted tearing a niqab off a woman in a shopping centre and yelling: “you are in our country now you stupid fucking Muslim” has been jailed. Peter Scotter, who attacked his victim while she was with her nine-year-old son in Sunderland last July, was sentenced to 15 months at Newcastle Crown Court. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140. The force he used almost threw her to the ground, and the niqab came away from her face, exposing her and causing her pain to the neck.

PA Archive/PA Images Peter Scotter gestures at the media as he arrives at Newcastle Crown Court

When a police officer arrived, Scotter was being spoken to by a security guard and the defendant tried to walk away. Scotter was heard to say: “Our Britain, you live by our fucking rules” before coming out with more racist abuse. After his arrest he said: “She could have been a bomber,” the court heard. The 56-year-old admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and a separate charge of racially aggravated harassment when he appeared in court in February. Prosecutor Laura Lax said the incident left the victim “scared to go out.”