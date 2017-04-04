If you think pineapple on pizza is weird, check out the latest toppings available from Deliveroo.
The food delivery app has created a pizza incorporating two of the nation’s best-loved Easter treats: Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs.
That’s right, from 7 April you can get a chocolate pizza delivered straight to your door.
The new pizza, named the Fior-egg-tina, is a sugary take on the classic Fiorentina, which traditionally features tomato, mozzarella, spinach and egg.
The savoury flavours have been replaced with a macerated strawberry base, mascarpone and mint, joined of course by sweet and oozy Creme Eggs.
Instead of extra parmesan sprinkled on top, customers can customise their pizzas with crunchy Mini Egg sprinkles.
The somewhat unusual creation will be avaialble to order from Crust Bros, the Neapolitan pizza specialists, via Deliveroo between 7 – 14 April.
While ordering one of these might be fun, we’ll be sticking to a Margherita. Sorry, Deliveroo.