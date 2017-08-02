All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    02/08/2017 10:38 BST | Updated 02/08/2017 14:46 BST

    Delivery Driver Gets Confused By Toilet Under Stairs, Leaves Internet In Hysterics

    U ok hun? 😂

    A delivery driver has left the internet in stitches after he became incredibly confused by which door led to a customer’s bathroom.

    The anonymous delivery driver had asked Twitter user Barnsey (@3arnesy) if he could use the toilet, to which he replied: “Yes sure it’s the door under the stairs.”

    Unfortunately there were two doors under the stairs, one was for a tiny cupboard while the other was a proper door, and it led to serious confusion for the poor delivery man. (Perhaps it was a long day, eh?)

    Barnesy explained that when the delivery guy asked which door led to the toilet, he replied: “Erm, the person-sized door.”

    He shared a photo of the two doors on Twitter, which resulted in a lot of amusement and also speculation over what the tiny door is for (it’s a shoe cupboard, FYI).

    MORE:comedyTwitterfunnytoiletdelivery

    Conversations