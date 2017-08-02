Delivery Driver Gets Confused By Toilet Under Stairs, Leaves Internet In Hysterics

A delivery driver has left the internet in stitches after he became incredibly confused by which door led to a customer’s bathroom.

The anonymous delivery driver had asked Twitter user Barnsey (@3arnesy) if he could use the toilet, to which he replied: “Yes sure it’s the door under the stairs.”

Unfortunately there were two doors under the stairs, one was for a tiny cupboard while the other was a proper door, and it led to serious confusion for the poor delivery man. (Perhaps it was a long day, eh?)