When Doc Brown first unveiled his flying DeLorean over 30 years ago it’s fair to say that not many of us ever thought his creation would become a reality.

Well now it has. DeLorean Aerospace has unveiled its very own flying car and it looks astonishing.

It’s called the DR-7 and has been built for two things: Speed and manouverability.

DeLorean Aerospace

The DR-7 is manouvered using a pair of 360-degree thrust-vectoring electric ducted fans.

Place at the front and rear the fans are able to go from fully vertical to fully horizontal allowing the maximum amount of thrust going forward.

DeLorean Aerospace

The body has been inspired by F1 cars and allows to people to travel, sat in a tandem fighter jet style configuration.

In terms of safety DeLorean claim to have a patent-pending failsafe technology that can activate when the aircraft is in either hovering or forward flight.

DeLorean Aerospace

Further details are pretty hard to come by at the moment but DeLorean Aerospace have confirmed that the DR-7 is powered by electricity, has a maximum range of 120 miles and can reach an impressive top speed of 240mph.

Despite being short on details past those we’ve just mentioned DeLorean Aerospace has all the pedigree that you’d expect for a company with such a famous name.

It was founded in 2012 by Paul DeLorean who just so happens to be the nephew of John DeLorean, the coach builder responsible for creating one of the most iconic cars ever made.

Since its founding Paul and his team have been working tirelessly on creating an autonomous flying vehicle that could legitimately replace the car and this is their creation.