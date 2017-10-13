Delta Airlines Just Ditched The Worst Thing About Flying

There’s nothing to put a real dampener on your holiday spirit like remembering you have to go via an airport first: The antisocial hours, the security queues, and the lack of legroom on board all serve to make flying an unenjoyable experience. But now Delta airlines have taken a step to making it less painful and removed one of the most cumbersome parts of air travel - check in.

Manual check in, that either required you to visit the airline’s website or speak to an actual human at the airport, was undoubtedly an overhang from the days of paper tickets. So the American airline decided to ditch it all together, for customers who are using the latest version of the Fly Delta mobile iPhone app (it doesn’t seem to apply to Android just yet).

Now, you will be automatically checked in, and your boarding pass sent to your phone 24 hours before you are due for take off. So you don’t need to worry about doing anything apart from opening the app. The change was first noted by a customer who had downloaded the iOS version of the app, but the updates seem to have taken place on the 12 October.

I’d been wondering when this would start happening. Legacy workflow left over from the days of paper pic.twitter.com/nO5tXzNx3n — Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) October 12, 2017