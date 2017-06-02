When most people block someone on Twitter it means they don’t want to talk to them, or about them, anymore, but it seems that isn’t the case when it comes to Piers Morgan.

Despite the fact he did exactly that to Denise Welch earlier this week, he’s slammed her once again, leading to a spirited response.

Steve Meddle/ITV/James Gourley/Rex/Shutterstock Piers and Denise

In an unprovoked move, Piers quote-tweeted a news outlet who had shared an article about his and Denise’s previous spat, writing: “Pipe down, you publicity-starved bore. Like so many celebrities these days, you use ‘mental health’ as a brand-enhancing fashion accessory.”

Pipe down, you publicity-starved bore. Like so many celebrities these days, you use 'mental health' as a brand-enhancing fashion accessory. https://t.co/jeG934CPrU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2017

Denise - who has spoken openly about her own mental health issues, while also producing a short film on the topic - then hit back, once again explaining her standpoint to the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter:

I have lived with clinical depression for 30 yrs @piersmorgan since the birth of my child. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 1, 2017

I have had several breakdowns, been hospitalised, and vowed to always speak out on behalf of those who don't have a voice. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 1, 2017

You are a fucking disgrace and in my opinion have ruined all the good work your employers @GMB have done over the years. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 1, 2017

You are not a doctor of mental health nor a sufferer therefore completely unqualified to comment on this terrible illness. — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) June 1, 2017

Free speech advocate Piers is yet to respond - probably because he can’t see Denise’s posts, as he blocked her.

The former ‘Loose Women’ panelist received praise from a number of Twitter followers after she shared her posts:

I for one am very grateful that @RealDeniseWelch has been honest about her mental health issues. Attacking her is a new low for Piers Morgan — Paris Lees (@parislees) June 1, 2017

Mental health should have the same status as physical. The view espoused by Morgan that it's some kind of PC gone mad is reactionary shite! — Joe Caffrey (@MrJoeCaff) June 2, 2017

Piers and Denise’s feud started earlier this week, when she called him out for saying Will Young “does not have PTSD. He has WNTS - Whiny Needy Twerp Syndrome.”

This is all in a week’s work for Piers though, who was also called into question for asking why Ariana Grande hadn’t been to visit the hospitalised victims of the Manchester bombing, which took place in the venue’s foyer after one of her concerts.

When Ariana later announced plans to return to the city for a benefit concert, he did not make any comments.

