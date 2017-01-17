Denise Welch Reveals 1975 Song Is About Her Post-Natal Depression

Denise Welch has revealed one of the 1975’s songs is about her battle with post-natal depression. The former ‘Loose Women’ star, who is mum to the band’s lead singer Matt Healy, has told of how he wrote the track ‘She Lays Down’ in tribute to his mother.

Rex/Shutterstock Denise Welch and son Matt Healy

Denise has spoken openly in the past about how she suffered post-natal depression after giving birth to Matt in 1989, and turned to cocaine as a result. The lyrics in the song reference this, with lines such as, “She chose cocaine / But it couldn’t fix her brain”, and “She’s appalled by not loving me at all”. Matt also sings about how she willed a plane she was on board to crash during one low moment, with the lyric, “She prayed that we fell from the sky / Simply to immediate the pain.”