Denise Welch Reveals 1975 Song Is About Her Post-Natal Depression

Denise Welch has revealed one of the 1975’s songs is about her battle with post-natal depression.
The former ‘Loose Women’ star, who is mum to the band’s lead singer Matt Healy, has told of how he wrote the track ‘She Lays Down’ in tribute to his mother.
Denise has spoken openly in the past about how she suffered post-natal depression after giving birth to Matt in 1989, and turned to cocaine as a result.
The lyrics in the song reference this, with lines such as, “She chose cocaine / But it couldn’t fix her brain”, and “She’s appalled by not loving me at all”.
Matt also sings about how she willed a plane she was on board to crash during one low moment, with the lyric, “She prayed that we fell from the sky / Simply to immediate the pain.”
Speaking to The Mirror about the song, which features on the album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’, Denise said: “That song is about my depression.
“It’s a beautiful song. I didn’t know he was going to write it. He wanted it to be completed for I heard.
“It’s tough for me to listen to because it’s so heartfelt.”
She continued: “I’ve had so many messages on social media about how that has been the soundtrack to people’s lives,” she continues with pride.
“It’s helped a lot of people. He takes his responsibilty as a songwriter incredibly seriously, and for that I’m very proud.
“He knows the effect he has on other people. I’m incredibly proud of him.”
The star also opened up about living with a mental illness in an interview with BT.com, admitting she tries to eat well, stay active and uses Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques to try and stay well.
“I’m coming up to 59 in May, I’ve been around a long time. I’ve lived with and talked about this illness for nearly 30 years,” she said.
“My own management of my illness is on-going. I live with a mental illness, a lot of the time I’m absolutely great, I’m fine, and my life outside my illness is fabulous, better than it’s ever been.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk