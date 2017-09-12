Dennis Skinner Supporters Accused Of 'Sexism' After Defending Him For Voting With The Tories

Supporters of firebrand Labour MP Dennis Skinner have been accused of sexism after making excuses for him defying party orders and voting with the Tories.

The so-called Beast of Bolsover – idolised by many supporters of Jeremy Corbyn for his relentless attacks on the Conservatives – walked through the voting lobbies with the Tories last night in support of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The daughter of Caroline Flint, a Labour MP who abstained on the vote, flagged up how her mother received strong criticism on Twitter for not following Corbyn’s order – yet Skinner did not.

Nice to see the amount of vitriol aimed at my mum for abstaining tonight's vote and the lack thereof aimed at Dennis Skinner. pic.twitter.com/OXEk57Vexy — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 11, 2017

Other users also picked up on the difference in how the two MPs were treated.

Prior to to vote, a number of high-profile left-wing activists were bullish about any Labour MPs who were preparing to defy Corbyn and not vote against the Bill.

Every Labour MP who voted with Tories tonight should find another job. This isn't taking back control, it's giving it up #EUWithdrawalBill — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 11, 2017

After saying what you did, that's worse. https://t.co/kPWQMWeWKt — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 12, 2017

Can't wait to wake up & find out which Labour MPs voted *with* the Tories on #EUwithdrawalbill. It's like CHRISTMAS EVE has come early!!! pic.twitter.com/vtXram0jDw — Steve Topple (@MrTopple) September 11, 2017

Some Twitter users did criticise Skinner for his decision to vote for the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Dennis Skinner: I'm proud to never talk to Tories



Also Dennis Skinner: https://t.co/e0KbVIyFad — Mike Green (@Mikeboy7564) September 11, 2017

Dennis Skinner backs Laura Pidcock for not fraternising with Tories and then joins them in the voting lobby last night. Absolute hypocrite. — Glen Mitchell 🌹🐝 (@GlenMitchell1) September 12, 2017