He went on to try and prove there was no bad blood, continuing: “I’ve got to get tickets for Iain and his two kids, they’re going to go to Chelsea [football club]. “I’m also going on his new talk show [and] all of us are going to Amir [Khan]’s boxing in February, when he has his first fight. “I’m also going to meet him [...] where his mother is in a care home, then there’s a place called Wildwood where I’m going to meet him and have some dinner with him.” He added: “I’m a little shocked with what’s happened. We’ve got on very well and it’s really interesting because I think ITV wouldn’t allow [bullying] anyway. It’s something I don’t think they’d ever allow.”

Iain Lee

Evicted campmate Rebekah Vardy also previously denied claims she had bullied Iain during her time in the jungle, saying on 'Extra Camp': "I don't have a problem with him. There's no issues. There's no divides in the camp. "I was the one, who if he was feeling down, tried to pick him up. It's just so bent out of context, massively blown out of proportion." Jamie Lomas, Jennie McAlpine, Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo and Iain Lee all currently remain in the jungle, with another eviction due to take place tonight.