Department For Work and Pensions To Axe 800 Jobs

The department for work and pensions is set to make more than 800 staff redundant, union chiefs say.

A programme of office closures and the implementation of a new “corporate centre hub strategy” will see the positions axed as early as February next year.

The Public and Commercial Services union, which represents civil servants, said under new protocols its period of consultation with the department had been limited to just 45 days, and that the plans were “unwelcome and unnecessary”.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said: “At a time when workloads are at record highs, DWP should be recruiting new staff, not forcing loyal and experienced staff onto the dole.

“PCS will continue to campaign against these redundancies using every means at our disposal.