Dermot Murnaghan Reveals Injuries Sustained In Hit-And-Run Attack

Dermot Murnaghan has revealed the shocking facial injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run attack in central London. The ‘Sky News’ presenter shared a picture showing him battered and bruised with large grazes on his cheek and chin on Twitter. He wrote: “Here’s why I haven’t been on air for 2 days. A hit and run in Kentish Town yesterday. Police were fantastic.”

Speaking to Sky News, he said the driver of a car in Kentish Town, north London, had been using a mobile phone when he collided with the former ‘Eggheads’ presenter. He explained: “On an empty road in north London a guy in a car on a mobile phone pulled out from the side of the road without indicating. “I swerved that, but a millisecond later he U-turned into me and wiped me out.”

The 59-year-old journalist explained that he had gone cycling with friends before work and had been wearing a hi-vis jacket. He said: “Twenty minutes later I was lying by the side of the road with a broken cycle helmet and a hobbled bike, still spinning, lights shining - and a variety of cuts, bruises and abrasions, but thankfully no broken bones.” The presenter also thanked the “Good Samaritan” who saw what happened and told him that the driver had sped off. “The perpetrator was too interested in his phone to bother to stop and would have left me lying in the road,” he said. We wish him a speedy recovery.