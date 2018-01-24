Dermot O’Leary was forced to think fast during this year’s National Television Awards, when a stage invader attempted to interrupt proceedings during one of the night’s focal points.

As the nominees were read out for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award on Tuesday (23 January), an activist made his way onto the stage in an attempt to disrupt the broadcast.

However, as Brucie’s widow Wilnelia Merced read out the nominations, Dermot intercepted the protester, escorting him off the stage and towards security, who were waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs.