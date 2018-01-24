Dermot O’Leary was forced to think fast during this year’s National Television Awards, when a stage invader attempted to interrupt proceedings during one of the night’s focal points.
As the nominees were read out for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award on Tuesday (23 January), an activist made his way onto the stage in an attempt to disrupt the broadcast.
However, as Brucie’s widow Wilnelia Merced read out the nominations, Dermot intercepted the protester, escorting him off the stage and towards security, who were waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs.
The man in question, who calls himself Dr A.C., previously stormed the stage during last year’s final of ‘The Voice’, where he was seen clutching a piece of paper, as he was last night.
He later posted a photo of what was written on the paper, which was a message about “oppression of ideas” and “murder [of] independent thinking” within the mainstream media.
However, he wasn’t the only one who managed to sneak onto the stage during this year’s NTAs.
‘The Chase’ presenter Bradley Walsh was spotted having crept on with the team from ‘This Morning’, after losing out to them in the Best Daytime Show category.
Holly Willoughby was heard exclaiming: “What a devil! Bradley Walsh is our new doctor, he’s taking over sexual health. So if anyone’s got an issue, come and speak to Doctor Brad.”
For a full list of winners from this year’s National Television Awards, including ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Love Island’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, click here.