Dermot O’Leary has been handed a second stint as host of ‘The Nightly Show’, amid its on-going ratings struggle. The ‘X Factor’ presenter is set to front the last week of the troubled ITV series, having been met with a warm reception from viewers during a four-night stint last month.

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary is returning to 'The Nightly Show'

Kieron McCarron/REX/Shutterstock Davina McCall has also sat in the hot seat