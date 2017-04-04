Dermot O’Leary has been handed a second stint as host of ‘The Nightly Show’, amid its on-going ratings struggle.
The ‘X Factor’ presenter is set to front the last week of the troubled ITV series, having been met with a warm reception from viewers during a four-night stint last month.
While it was originally planned each week of the show’s two-month run would be fronted by a different guest host, it seems bosses are hoping having Dermot back will help the series go out on a high.
A source told The Sun: “Dermot proved hugely popular with viewers and his style fitted the format perfectly.
“This puts him in pole position to get the job if it does come back next year.
“Some of the other hosts didn’t really make it work, but as he does with all of his projects, Dermot made a great job of it.”
Producers has initially planned for former ‘Great British Bake Off’ duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins to host during the run, but they were forced to pull out due to scheduling clashes, seemingly opening the show up for Dermot to return.
A spokesperson from ITV declined to comment on the reports when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The likes of David Walliams, John Bishop, Davina McCall and Gordon Ramsay have all hosted ‘The Nightly Show’ so far, with The Chase’s Bradley Walsh currently in the hot seat.
The series has been panned by critics and viewers alike and has also pulled in just over a million viewers a night - less than ‘News At Ten’ previously attracted in its old 10pm slot.
However, last week it was claimed the series could return for another eight-week run, either in the autumn or early next year.
ITV sources told Radio Times that director of programmes Kevin Lygo is prepared to give it another chance, despite its poor performance.
‘The Nightly Show’ airs on weeknights at 10pm on ITV.