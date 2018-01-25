All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/01/2018 15:10 GMT

    ‘Derry Girls’: All the Lingo You Need To Know From 'Boke' To 'Slabber'

    We wanna be in their gang, their gang, their gang.

    Let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Derry Girls’ is the funniest thing on TV.

    It’s rare that a such universally loved show comes along, but Channel 4’s new comedy is just that, having already been commissioned for a second series after 1.6 million of us tuned into the first episode.

    If you still haven’t had the pleasure, the show centres around a group of five (reckless) Derry/Londonderry school friends and is set against the spectre of The Troubles.

    Channel 4
    The 'Derry Girls': (l-r) James, Michelle, Erin, Orla, and Clare.

    Despite the dark backdrop of armed police and bombings hanging over the Northern Irish city, ‘Derry Girls’ is warm, honest, nostalgic and properly laugh-out-loud funny.

    We already want to be in Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James’s gang, but that’s never going to happen unless we learn their lingo.

    Luckily, we have a cracker of a glossary for that. Just don’t become a dose.

    Bars: Gossip / scandal

    Boke: Vomit

    Brit: A member of the British armed forces

    Broke: Embarrassed

    Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed

    Buncrana: A popular holiday destination

    Buzzing: Very happy

    Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”

    Cack attack: A state of extreme nervousness “I’m having a complete Cack attack”

    Chicken ball special: A local delicacy

    Class: Brilliant

    Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”

    Cracker: Beyond brilliant

    Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”

    Dose: An unbearable human being

    Dicko: A general insult

    Eejit: Idiot

    Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”

    Gone: Please

    Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress

    Lurred: Absolutely delighted

    Mind: “Do you remember?”

    Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration

    Mucker: Friend

    No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”

    Raging: Annoyed/angry

    Ride (n): A very attractive person

    Ride (v): To have sex

    Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry

    Saunter: “Be on your way”

    Shite the tights: Someone of a nervous disposition

    Slabber: A show off

    So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”

    Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”

    Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”

    Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy

    Wain: A child or young person

    Watch yourself: Take care

    Wile: Very or Terrible

    Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”

    Yes: Hello

    (Channel 4)

    Catch ‘Derry Girls’ on Channel 4 on Thursday at 10pm. It’s also available to stream on All4.

    Iconic Sitcom Moments
    MORE:uktv TV dramanostalgiachannel 4

    Conversations