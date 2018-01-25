Let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Derry Girls’ is the funniest thing on TV.

It’s rare that a such universally loved show comes along, but Channel 4’s new comedy is just that, having already been commissioned for a second series after 1.6 million of us tuned into the first episode.

If you still haven’t had the pleasure, the show centres around a group of five (reckless) Derry/Londonderry school friends and is set against the spectre of The Troubles.