Let’s just get this out of the way. ‘Derry Girls’ is the funniest thing on TV.
It’s rare that a such universally loved show comes along, but Channel 4’s new comedy is just that, having already been commissioned for a second series after 1.6 million of us tuned into the first episode.
If you still haven’t had the pleasure, the show centres around a group of five (reckless) Derry/Londonderry school friends and is set against the spectre of The Troubles.
Despite the dark backdrop of armed police and bombings hanging over the Northern Irish city, ‘Derry Girls’ is warm, honest, nostalgic and properly laugh-out-loud funny.
We already want to be in Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James’s gang, but that’s never going to happen unless we learn their lingo.
Luckily, we have a cracker of a glossary for that. Just don’t become a dose.
Bars: Gossip / scandal
Boke: Vomit
Brit: A member of the British armed forces
Broke: Embarrassed
Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed
Buncrana: A popular holiday destination
Buzzing: Very happy
Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”
Cack attack: A state of extreme nervousness “I’m having a complete Cack attack”
Chicken ball special: A local delicacy
Class: Brilliant
Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”
Cracker: Beyond brilliant
Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”
Dose: An unbearable human being
Dicko: A general insult
Eejit: Idiot
Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”
Gone: Please
Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress
Lurred: Absolutely delighted
Mind: “Do you remember?”
Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration
Mucker: Friend
No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”
Raging: Annoyed/angry
Ride (n): A very attractive person
Ride (v): To have sex
Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry
Saunter: “Be on your way”
Shite the tights: Someone of a nervous disposition
Slabber: A show off
So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”
Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”
Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”
Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy
Wain: A child or young person
Watch yourself: Take care
Wile: Very or Terrible
Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”
Yes: Hello
(Channel 4)
Catch ‘Derry Girls’ on Channel 4 on Thursday at 10pm. It’s also available to stream on All4.