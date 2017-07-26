It’s officially the most streamed song of all time and probably the most hummed hit this year.
Apologies if you’d just got the catchy single Despacito out of your head for the zillionth time but we had to bring you the heavy metal remix by Leo Moracchioli that’s going viral.
However, be warned; it’s not for the faint-hearted. Then again, some people might prefer this version.
The Norway-based record producer played all the instruments for his cover of the global hit, including, hilariously, a giant floor keyboard he jumps on.
Since being posted on YouTube on Friday, it’s been viewed more than 1.2 million times.
Moracchioli, who runs Frog Leap Studios in Rogaland, has previously found viral fame with his unique covers of Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling, Bob Marley’s Redemption Song and Adele’s Hello.
Now try humming this one.