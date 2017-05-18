Destiny 2, the sequel to the £500m blockbuster game of the same name, has officially been unveiled along with a new gameplay trailer. At a special event in Los Angeles, Bungie revealed new game modes, weapons, armour and abilities. In the game, players will take on the role of a Guardian, a powerful being that has been chosen to protect the last humans on Earth.

In Destiny 2 the last city has been attacked by a powerful new enemy called the Red Legion. The legion have defeated the Guardians and taken captive the source of their power, a mysterious entity called The Traveller.

With no weapons, powers or home players will be tasked with both defeating the Legion as well as rebuilding their strength and forging out a new safe haven for the human population that survived the attack.

While Destiny introduced players to a number of different worlds including Mars, Venus and the Moon, Destiny 2 will expand on the worlds within the solar system. Players will be sent to Titan, IO as well as a brand-new location on Earth in what will be called the European Dead Zone.

Travelling throughout these locations players will be able to rebuild their strength by gaining a whole new library of weapons, armour and abilities. For multiplayer fanatics, Destiny provided the Crucible. The Crucible is returning in Destiny 2 but with a major overhaul. Games modes are now focused around honing players skills, as such all game modes will feature 4v4 teams. In addition, the developer announced a major expansion to its community features. Destiny has always been deeply rooted in its vast community of hugely dedicated players. In particular it was the game’s ability to hook both casual and hardcore gamers. Many of Destiny’s biggest experiences such as Raids, required six-player teams, all of whom had to know each other. That meant that for many players who weren’t part of Destiny’s community of clans and groups, playing these was difficult or just impossible.

To combat this Destiny 2 will build on its social-gameplay focus by bringing clans directly into the game. You’ll be able to create a clan with your friends, set a motto and customise your armour to match your banner. For those players who are then playing solo Destiny 2 will introduce a new feature called Guided Games. This allows a lone player to ask a clan if he/she can join them for a game.

The hope is that clans will welcome these players in, whether that's helping them increase their abilities, or simply having someone of a similar level to play with. There will be an open beta available for all players later this Summer and the game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.