BBC Four landed on a rare little piece of treasure when it commissioned ‘Detectorists’, first seen back in 2014, and now they’re digging for more, with the return of the award-winning gentle comedy for a third series.
Andy (Mackenzie Crook, who also writes and directs the show), will return to the golden fields of Essex alongside his fellow metal detecting enthusiast Lance (Toby Jones) later in the year after filming this summer, the BBC has confirmed.
It has been over a year since we last caught up with the inhabitants of Danebury, which saw Andy and his wife Becky (Rachael Stirling) make the move to Botswana with their young son Stan, while Lance was left to struggle with his newly discovered daughter, and the fall-out from actually striking gold, or more precisely, a priceless piece of Anglo-Saxon treasure.
Mackenzie Crook said of the show’s return: “After a year away I decided I missed my friends in Danebury so much that I had to go back to the world of Detectorists one more time to see what Andy and Lance could dig up.
“The prospect of filming another summer in the beautiful English countryside is a good one, and I’m very proud that the third series will premiere on BBC Four where it all started.”
Detectorists will shoot this summer and return to BBC Four later in the year. The series won a BAFTA award in 2015 for Best Situation Comedy.