BBC Four landed on a rare little piece of treasure when it commissioned ‘Detectorists’, first seen back in 2014, and now they’re digging for more, with the return of the award-winning gentle comedy for a third series.

Andy (Mackenzie Crook, who also writes and directs the show), will return to the golden fields of Essex alongside his fellow metal detecting enthusiast Lance (Toby Jones) later in the year after filming this summer, the BBC has confirmed.