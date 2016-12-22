Fans of the gentle comedy ‘Detectorists’ will be heart-warmed to learn that Mackenzie Crook is pondering a third series of the award-winning show.

His co-star Toby Jones, set to make his villainous debut in ‘Sherlock’ on New Year’s Day, revealed the good news during a chat on BBC Radio 2.

He told Chris Evans: “Mackenzie was talking about how that may happen. It’s not 100 percent, but I think there’s a chance of it.”

The series, set in the fictional country town of Danbury in Essex, collected a BAFTA in 2015 for Best Situational Comedy. We last saw Mackenzie Crook’s character Andy agree to follow his girlfriend overseas, while Toby Jones’ character Lance was sweetly reunited with a daughter he hadn’t realised he had, and making an almighty discovery with his metal detector.